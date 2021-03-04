Global Carbonates Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The government’s extensive efforts to promote healthy living and a more nutritious diet, especially lower sugar and salt consumption, were increasingly accepted by Singaporeans during the review period. The focus on healthy eating helps to explains the downward trajectory in carbonates in Singapore. In an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the government has introduced measures that have seen consumers work and study at home as much as possible. In addition, foodservice establ…

Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

2020 IMPACT

The decline in carbonates slows as consumers look for treats to cope with the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Growing acceptance of low and zero sugar options leaves low calorie cola carbonates as the only growth driver in retail volume terms

Move towards larger pack sizes and multipacks for convenience and economy reasons lowers the average unit price and hurts value sales in the retail channel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Impending multi-grade labelling regulation set to motivate non-cola carbonates players to extend and diversify their portfolios to avoid advertising ban

…continued

