Global RTD Tea in Indonesia Market Research Report for 2020

RTD tea, which is the most popular soft drinks choice after bottled water, has experienced on-trade and off-trade challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foodservice outlet closures, including independent outlets such as warung bakso and warung padang, as a result of social distancing measures have had a considerably negative impact on volume sales of this category, as it is a drink that is commonly consumed in foodservice and one which over the review period had recorded healthy growth prior t…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010579-rtd-tea-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-voice-recognition-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-revenue-cycle-management-rcm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hepatitis-drug-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-absorbency-uv-absorbers-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic halts good sales momentum in RTD tea

Low prices and traditional sales channels mitigate losses for leader CS2

Flavour innovation a key platform for standout and winning new custom

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Instant recovery unlikely but RTD tea will remain popular

RTD tea formulations set to use less sugar

Convenience trend to resume, requiring compact RTD tea packs

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105