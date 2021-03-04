Global RTD Tea in Indonesia Market Research Report for 2020

RTD tea, which is the most popular soft drinks choice after bottled water, has experienced on-trade and off-trade challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foodservice outlet closures, including independent outlets such as warung bakso and warung padang, as a result of social distancing measures have had a considerably negative impact on volume sales of this category, as it is a drink that is commonly consumed in foodservice and one which over the review period had recorded healthy growth prior t…
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010579-rtd-tea-in-indonesia
Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-voice-recognition-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-revenue-cycle-management-rcm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hepatitis-drug-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-absorbency-uv-absorbers-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-02-26
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
RTD Tea in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic halts good sales momentum in RTD tea
Low prices and traditional sales channels mitigate losses for leader CS2
Flavour innovation a key platform for standout and winning new custom
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Instant recovery unlikely but RTD tea will remain popular
RTD tea formulations set to use less sugar
Convenience trend to resume, requiring compact RTD tea packs
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…continued
Contact Us:
[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105