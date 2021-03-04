Global RTD Tea in Brazil Market Research Report for 2020

After posting robust growth throughout the review period, RTD tea is poised to record a sharp decline in off-trade volume sales for 2020 as a whole. This is due to the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, which has depressed purchasing power and led many consumers to curb spending on non-essentials. RTD tea has been more exposed to increased budget-consciousness among Brazilians than categories such as carbonates and juice, partly due to comparatively high unit prices but also because these…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in Brazil

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD tea suffers as COVID-19 leads consumers to reduce discretionary spending

Carbonated RTD tea and kombucha hardest hit by economic upheaval

Leão Júnior continues to lead RTD tea

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health-consciousness likely to boost recovery in RTD tea consumption

Carbonated RTD tea and kombucha expected to grow fastest in volume terms

Flavour diversification set to remain a key competitive strategy

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

