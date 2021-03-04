Global Bottled Water Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Many regions in Kazakhstan continue to suffer from low-quality tap water, which continues to push consumers towards purchasing bottled water in 2020. There are two government programmes, “Drinking Water” and “Akbulak”, the main goal of which is to solve the issue of poor water quality in Kazakhstan. Even with the government setting out highly ambitious targets to ensure better quality tap water throughout the country, many rural consumers still lack a good quality water supply and are therefore…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200969-bottled-water-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-quoting-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultrasonic-phased-array-probe-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd-33-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-13

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Poor tap water quality and health and wellness trend drive demand for bottled water

Larger bottle sizes in demand due to convenience and price

Independent smaller grocers and e-commerce see increased shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable demand expected for ‘essential’ bottled water

Economy brands set to boom as consumers continue to suffer from economic crisis

Still bottled water to outperform carbonated due to changing consumption patterns

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105