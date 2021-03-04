Global Bottled Water Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Many regions in Kazakhstan continue to suffer from low-quality tap water, which continues to push consumers towards purchasing bottled water in 2020. There are two government programmes, “Drinking Water” and “Akbulak”, the main goal of which is to solve the issue of poor water quality in Kazakhstan. Even with the government setting out highly ambitious targets to ensure better quality tap water throughout the country, many rural consumers still lack a good quality water supply and are therefore…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200969-bottled-water-in-kazakhstan
Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-quoting-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultrasonic-phased-array-probe-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd-33-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-13
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Poor tap water quality and health and wellness trend drive demand for bottled water
Larger bottle sizes in demand due to convenience and price
Independent smaller grocers and e-commerce see increased shares
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stable demand expected for ‘essential’ bottled water
Economy brands set to boom as consumers continue to suffer from economic crisis
Still bottled water to outperform carbonated due to changing consumption patterns
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/