Global Bottled Water Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The closures of workplaces as a result of COVID-19 have reduced the consumption of bottled water in 2020, and at-home consumption has not increased sufficiently in order to offset the reduction. Furthermore, in addition to consumers purchasing personal bottles of water to drink at work, many offices also had large water filters/coolers for employees’ use. Therefore, the impact on bottled water was notable, although the category does remain in positive figures in off-trade terms. The category did…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closures of workplaces impact sales of bottled water and at-home consumption does not sufficiently offset the reduction

Home delivery of bottled water sees challenges due to supply issues with “garrafones” (bottles)

Fábrica de Bebidas Gaseosas Salvavidas maintains its lead, thanks to longevity in the country and varied portfolio of bottled waters

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stronger sales in bottled water directly linked to rate at which businesses re-open

Innovation in flavoured, functional and carbonated waters to return over forecast period

Affordable price points necessary, as bottled water is seen as a discretionary purchase as opposed to a necessity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

