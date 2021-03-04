Global Bottled Water Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Overall, still bottled water experienced an acceleration in both retail value and volume sales in 2020. This was stimulated by home seclusion which led to a spike in demand for bottled water in large 4 and 4.5 litre sizes. These were used by households and families for cooking and drinking, with many opting to stockpile these products in the early stages of the pandemic given the unprecedented global nature of this health crisis. This compensated for a contraction in on-the-go consumption which…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200967-bottled-water-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-printing-material-in-automotive-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-peltier-cooling-modules-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/exosomes—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/meal-kit-delivery-services-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018—2025-2021-02-16

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Still bottled water benefits from stockpiling and family use during the pandemic

Nongfu Spring boosts share in 2020 through a number of initiatives

Domestic mineral water benefits from imposition of new national standard and heightened sensitivity to health

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Heightened health awareness and demand for natural ingredients set to benefit category growth

New entrants stimulate interest in category over the forecast period

Consumption upgrade characterising bottled water

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105