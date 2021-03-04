Global Asian Speciality Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, demand for the smaller category of Asian speciality drinks was waning in South Korea, despite rising interest in health and wellness trends. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has strengthened sentiment towards a range of packaged foods and beverages which have an immune-boosting positioning, with the latter factor driving stronger off-trade growth for the category in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200939-asian-speciality-drinks-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fuel-cell-cars-market-size-outlook-leading-players-share-industry-updates-future-growth-business-prospects-region-trend-analysis-and-global-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-printer-servers-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/interleukin-4-il-4-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-and-japan-ultra-wideband-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-16

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sentiment strengthens towards Asian speciality drinks during pandemic due to immune-boosting positioning of certain traditional ingredients

Local ingredients help to drive greater interest in category

KT&G Corp’s collaborative marketing campaigns to expand consumer base

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Immune-boosting positioning set to support further growth over forecast period

Newer products using innovative ingredients may struggle to market benefits due to restrictions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105