Global RTD Coffee in the US Market Research Report for 2020

RTD coffee has seen a slight total volume decline in 2020, due to COVID-19. Although the off-trade channel has continued to see growth, it is at a lower level than in any other year of the review period, as this channel relies heavily on on-the-go occasions. These were greatly reduced as Americans practiced social distancing and abided by shelter-in-place orders implemented to limit the spread of the virus, leading to lower footfall in impulse distribution channels. Most off-trade sales of RTD c…

RTD Coffee in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD coffee especially affected by loss of on-the-go consumption occasions

The category continues to see innovation, promising a quick rebound

Smaller brands outpace big brands in terms of growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade expected to take time to fully recover but off-trade growth will be strong

RTD coffee will need to rethink distribution and packaging mix in the forecast period

RTD coffee set to continue to expand through innovation

CATEGORY DATA

