Global RTD Coffee in Mexico Market Research Report for 2020

While foodservice closures limited sales of RTD coffee from on-trade outlets, RTD coffee products remained available to buy in essential grocery retailers across Mexico. However, due to consumers increased price-sensitivity, with many losing jobs and out of work, many consumers were focused on necessary and essential items when doing their shopping. As such, sales of RTD coffee suffered, as the product is not deemed as essential by consumers. As more people stayed at home during COVID-19, it was…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

RTD Coffee in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD coffee sales decline, as the beverage is perceived as a non-essential good

The closure of foodservice outlets and lack of on-the-go consumption leads to negative growth

Café Olé retains its lead; however, all players except for Cafe Punta del Cielo, record a decline in value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Double-digit off-trade growth is predicted for 2021, as coffee shops open and consumers feel confident to socialise

Off-trade growth recovers from 2020, however, the economic recession stifles sales over the forecast period

New labelling shapes consumer purchasing decisions, as players respond with reformulated products

CATEGORY DATA

