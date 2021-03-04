Global RTD Tea Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Foodservice closures, which have extended for a long time in Guatemala, have created plummeting volume sales for RTD tea in the country. Although there was some migration to at-home consumption, this did not compensate for the loss in foodservice channels. Consumers are less likely to drink RTD tea at home, as they can simply make their own tea instead of buying it ready to drink for on-the-go consumption, or for consumption in workplaces. Therefore, consumers spending more time at home has been…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD tea hit hard by on-trade losses and at-home consumption not strong enough to compensate

Health and wellness trend seen in tea per se does not benefit RTD tea in the country

Lipton remains top brand due to strong brand recognition and consumer loyalty

…continued

