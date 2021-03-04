Global RTD Coffee in Malaysia Market Research Report for 2020

RTD coffee has only slightly declined in total volume sales terms in 2020 despite the operating challenges that arose from the advent of COVID-19. Sales have still risen slightly in the large retail channel for RTD coffee, countering the huge fall in the on-trade, which only generates a very small percentage of total volumes.

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Coffee in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales prove fairly robust amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dominant position in RTD coffee for global player Nestlé

Sugar tax introduction fails to impact demand significantly

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for RTD coffee, especially from 2023 as on-trade recovers

Premium offerings have good growth potential

Product diversification expected as more Malays look to reduce their sugar intake

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

