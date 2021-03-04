Global Packaging Industry in Singapore Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The main impact of COVID-19 in packaging demand has been an increase in takeaway service and home deliveries. Sales have surged through e-commerce channels due to consumers remaining at home.

One result has been that food, beverages and home care have a significant rise in sales in multipacks and large pack sizes. Packaging in food service through horeca establishments has declined dramatically, negatively impacting beer kegs and glass bottles as on-trade food services bars and restaurants shut…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Singapore report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Packaging Industry in Singapore

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Flexible packaging gains ground in food packaging in 2019, thanks partly to convenient closures

Rigid plastic outpaces all other formats in soft drinks in 2019, though flexible packaging continues to dominate hot drinks

Metal beverage cans continues to rise in off-trade alcoholic drinks in 2019, though glass bottles remains dominant

Rise of social media prompts Instagramable packaging in beauty and personal care in 2019

Aesthetics remains important in home care packaging as players focus on design to capture new consumers in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Standardised tobacco packaging becomes law in Singapore

Packaging reduction plans deadlines postponed due to COVID-19

Labelling legislation is under control of Singapore Food Authority and ASEAN Harmonized Cosmetic Regulatory Scheme

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Packaging Partnership Programme to aid companies abide by mandatory regulations

Recycling rate falls dues to persistent contamination of improperly disposed of waste products

….continued

