Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Belgium Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Demand for chilled processed meat and seafood suffered a severe blow in 2020 as Belgian consumers perceived these products to have a higher risk of carrying COVID-19. Frozen and shelf-stable processed

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052241-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-belgium

alternatives benefitted from these fears and consequently saw positive sales growth; however, this was not enough to offset the decline from chilled meat and seafood products, the biggest category. The reduction in meat consumption by Belgians, propelled by the rising interest in vegan and flexitar…

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laparoscopic-suction-irrigation-device-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis f

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flip-classrooms-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-nailers-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-01-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/advance-wound-care-2021-global-market-outlookresearchtrends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-13

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline of chilled processed meat and seafood due to COVID-19 influences overall performance in 2020

Average unit price declines due to excess stock resulting from COVID-19

Processed meat and seafood dominated by private label

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduced meat consumption due to rising health and sustainability concerns

Thriving outlook for meat substitutes

More mergers and acquisitions anticipated

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105