Global RTD Coffee in Belgium Market Research Report for 2020

Off-trade volume growth in RTD coffee slowed to 9% in 2020, following a rise in 2019. Growth had been high for the whole review period, peaking in 2018 at 33% when Starbucks Discoveries entered. Sales have remained positive during the pandemic, with growth fuelled by a rise in convenience stores as retailers created dedicated increased shelf space to prepared coffee solutions to capture consumers. Vending and e-commerce sales have also risen substantially – with the e-commerce channel leading gr…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Coffee in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth remains healthy in the off-trade, while decline in the on-trade is less dramatic than elsewhere in soft drinks

Solinest-Belgilux remains ahead with Starbucks Discoveries brand

Naturalness trend has growing impact on RTD coffee

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bright future forecast for RTD coffee

Off-trade development to remain dynamic

On-trade growth to continue, though at a slower pace than retail growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

