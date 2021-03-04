Global Packaged Food in Belgium Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Lockdown and restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 boosted sales of retail packaged food in 2020 thanks to precautionary stockpiling by consumers and a sharp rise in working, cooking and

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052231-packaged-food-in-belgium

eating at home. Most key retail distributors remained open throughout lockdown, having been deemed essential retailers. The significant surge in online orders by consumers led to a strong boost in packaged food value sold through e-commerce, with many consumers preferring this channel in order to reduce…

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-skin-markers-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/radiation-dose-monitoring-market-2020-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-06

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/quantum-key-distribution-qkd-market-analysis-and-experts-review-report-2021-to-2026-id-quantique-sequrenet-quintessence-labs-magiq-technologies-2021-01-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-travel-insurance-market-2021-to-reach-valued-at-26140-million-and-grow-at-a-65-cagr-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Packaged Food in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

VAT reduction to help sharply declining foodservice sector

Surge in demand for frozen packaged food in 2020

Opportunities and challenges in adapting to Belgians’ changing lifestyles

Consumer Foodservice

Collapse in foodservice volume in 2020 due to COVID-19

Delivery, premiumisation and take-away initiatives to mitigate the contraction in demand

Foodservice increasingly adapting to healthier lifestyle trends

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105