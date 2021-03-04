Other Hot Drinks in ArgentinaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The national lockdown throughout Argentina in response to COVID-19 and the introduction of social distancing measures to fight the spread of the virus has strongly impacted sales of other hot drinks via foodservice. Indeed, foodservice chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks sales have been particularly strongly hit as they dominate sales through this channel due to the decline in out-of-home social occasions.

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales boosted by initial stockpiling in response to COVID-19

Affordability and tradition support demand for yerba mate

Leading brands investing in innovation and brand awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions to limit recovery of foodservice sales

Consumers could shift away from yerba mate as economy recovers

Innovative marketing helps fuel interest in yerba mate

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 25 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

..…continued.

