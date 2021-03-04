Global RTD Coffee Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Growth of RTD coffee in total value sales slowed to single digits in 2020 from a double-digit growth rate in 2019. Home seclusion during COVID-19 resulted in a considerable decrease in consumption in physical stores such as convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Sales via traditional channel such as independent small grocers were particularly badly affected, especially stores located near schools and around entertainment venues, which remain closed in the first half of 2020. This wa…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Coffee in China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth slows to single digits as outlets close and consumers stay home

COSTA makes an entrance with new RTD coffee in bottles designed specifically for the Chinese market and coffee vending machines

Free from sugar trend stimulates new launch by Nestlé (China) Ltd

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing interest in coffee consumption leads to premiumisation trend

Farmer’s Mountain Springs launches Tanbing brand in two variants

New variants drive category growth

…continued

