Global Breakfast Cereals in Belgium Market Research Report 2021

Stockpiling both before and during lockdown due to COVID-19 boosted volume sales of breakfast cereals in 2020. With more time spent at home, consumers were both eating and snacking more.
Consumption was also increased with children being at home more following the closure and restrictions of schools and nurseries. As well as a volume increase in 2020, the average unit price of cereals also rose due to greater demand globally.
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,
the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Breakfast Cereals in Belgium
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling and more time at home due to COVID-19 boost sales in 2020
Health trend influences consumer choices, with rising demand for organic products
Kellogg retains its strong leadership overall in 2020 due to its extensive portfolio
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and wellness concerns set to impact future sales
Healthy muesli and granola to benefit from further diversification and innovation
Clean label and limited processing as key requirements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
….continued
