Hot Drinks in PeruBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, all categories experienced an increase in demand as consumers stockpiled products. However, this behaviour was short-term and subsided when consumers realised there would not be shortages or supply issues. Hot drinks benefitted not only from the short-term stockpiling effect, but also from increased hot drink consumption at home, due to working from home policies and reduced social interaction. Tea has seen an additional short-term boost due to being pe…
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Speciality coffee experiences boom as Peruvians increase purchases for home consumption
Distribution chain interrupted causing short-term shortages
Top players revamp strategies to focus on home consumption
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Home staple perception to combat decreasing incomes to boost coffee sales
Social media usage set to boost foodservice recovery
Nestlé set to remain top player; innovations in packaging expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 29 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 30 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 33 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased demand in quarantine due to affordability and perceived health benefits
Health trend boosts demand for natural and organic variant
Wawasana remains popular through health-focused positioning
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Affordability of tea to drive long-term trend towards home consumption
Functional variants set to gain share as consumers become increasingly health-conscious
Premium brands offer promise to widen the scope of the category despite challenging years ahead
CATEGORY DATA
Table 37 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 38 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 39 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 40 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 41 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 43 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 44 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 45 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 46 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Preference for sweet products continues to determine consumer tastes
Nestlé brands not strongly affected by digital-only marketing
Traditional continues to drive sales despite boost for modern channels
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
..…continued.
