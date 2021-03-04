Global Packaged Food in South Africa Market Research Report for 2020

Unemployment soared during the lockdown periods and disposable incomes fell as many employees were forced to take pay cuts, whilst some did not receive any wages. This meant many consumers have been switching their purchasing behaviour during 2020. Essential products for home cooking, such as edible oils and sauces, dressings and condiments benefited as consumers had little choice but to prepare family meals at home. Home entertainment was increasingly important during the long periods of boredo…
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in South Africa report
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Packaged Food in South Africa
Euromonitor International
December 2020
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
The lockdown periods see sales to foodservice plummet
Ban on alcohol sales through consumer foodservice only adds to the woes
Slow recovery for consumer foodservice
Consumer Foodservice
A slow recovery for consumer foodservice
Increasing competition from retail outlets
Food delivery services increasingly popular
…continued
