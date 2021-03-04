Global Edible Oils in Tunisia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Demand in retail for edible oils grew during the periods of 2020 that Tunisian consumers spent in lockdown, as people began to prepare more meals at home. However, rising unit prices mean that although there will be strong growth in current value terms, retail volume sales

will decline overall. As imported brands are becoming prohibitively expensive, consumers are increasingly seeking out locally manufactured edible oils. Despite rising inflation and declining purchasing power, players were succ…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Tunisia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising prices fuel retail current value growth but impact retail volume sales

COVID-19 worries outweigh periods of higher demand for edible oils

Foodservice closures hamper overall consumption volumes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Corn oil to benefit from a migration to healthier edible oils

Financial pressures to force consumers to purchase edible oils in smaller volumes

Price sensitivity to limit producers’ opportunities to develop their product ranges

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

