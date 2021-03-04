Hot Drinks in GermanyBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

At the beginning of the pandemic all categories saw an increase in demand, as consumers stockpiled goods like coffee and tea. Generally, these categories benefited not only from stockpiling effects, but also from consumers spending more time at home, and even working from home. Moreover, tea has seen a short-term revival as a healthy drink at a time when consumers are more and more concerned about their health and the products they consume. While retailers have benefited from the pandemic, espec…

Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) accentuates robustness of coffee in Germany as consumers shift to the at-home consumption of their favourite drink

Fresh coffee beans continues strong sales growth during the pandemic as consumers seek fast, good quality coffee for convenience and indulgence

Consumers turn to coffee for indulgence and to replace work and social norms and overcome isolation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The availability of bigger packs enhances appeal of e-commerce, although the delivery infrastructure requires improvements

Short-lived rebound for foodservice as more consumers work flexibly, while a confidence-sapping lockdown follows the second wave of the virus

Supply chain improvements may exert upward pressure on prices as Germany tries to maintain strong coffee importer-exporter role

CATEGORY DATA

Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 31 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025

