Hot Drinks in FranceBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the French hot drinks market was complex and resulted in some divergent outcomes. In particular, significant differences were noted between the retail and foodservice channels. More specifically, retail sales of hot drinks recorded positive growth while on-trade sales recorded very steep declines. The main reason for these opposing trends was the substantial shift seen towards at-home consumption due to the quarantine lockdowns that were enforced in many pa…

Hot Drinks in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Positive retail sales growth as coffee consumption shifts to the home

Fresh coffee beans and fresh ground coffee pods are the big winners

Category leaders prove resilient to COVID-19 pressures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A strong recovery expected for on-trade sales of coffee in 2021

Sales of sustainable, organic and fair trade coffee set to boom

E-commerce expected to become more influential in sales of coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 31 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Focus on health and wellness due to COVID 19 boosts demand for tea

Organic tea becomes more popular, spurring overall category growth

Unilever’s impending divestment of Lipton to shake up the category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice sales of tea may never recover to pre-COVID-19 levels

Healthy positioning of fruit/herbal tea set to boost growth

Recent developments in foodservice presentation of tea to spur growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 40 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 41 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 45 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Other hot drinks remains a category in decline

