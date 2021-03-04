Global Coffee Market Research Report 2026

In 2020, coffee is anticipated to be negatively impacted by the pandemic in terms of volume with all product areas predicted to see declining volume growth. In response to the financial repercussions of the pandemic, many Uruguayan consumers have been limiting their spending of coffee and instead investing in value-priced other plant based hot drinks such as yerba maté and tea. Likewise, in response to the increased periods of time spent at home, consumption opportunities in 2020 have been mainl…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805040-coffee-in-uruguay

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-scandium-oxide-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/thermal-ceramics-technologies-and-global-markets-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-compressor-nebulizer-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-monomeric-hindered-amine-light-stabilizer-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Coffee in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers switch to lower-priced hot drinks such as yerba maté during times of financial hardship

Nestlé continues to dominate coffee pods despite the drop in demand being witnessed amidst the pandemic

Volume sales of coffee via coffee shops and cafés declines drastically as the government orders establishments to close

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased home-consumption of coffee kickstarts the recovery process

Coffee volume sales via foodservice establishments start to recover from 2022 as anxieties surrounding the virus linger

E-commerce continues to grow in popularity due to contamination risks and increased availability of offerings

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

MARKET DATA

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105