Global Concentrates in Azerbaijan Market Research Report forecast year

In the off-trade, volume and current retail value sales of concentrates in 2020 will not be boosted by the switch to home working. Most consumers of concentrates are already retired. It will post a small volume decline in the off-trade, in line with consumers buying fewer non-essential products.

Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Concentrates in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates in the off-trade slightly affected by economic concerns

Foodservice closures cause serious decline in on-trade volumes

Off-trade retail of concentrates unaffected by pre-quarantine stockpiling

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade volumes to recover in line with foodservice recovery

Development to be slowed by failure to attract new consumers

Negative perception to further lower demand for concentrates

….….continued

