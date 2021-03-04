Hot Drinks in BoliviaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Hot drinks overall will see growth slightly slowed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. However, all three product areas will respond differently according to consumer demands and preferences. For example, coffee will see slowed growth as a result of the declining economy as consumers limiting consumption and switch to economy brands. Tea on the other hand, will see almost no change, as tea is often consumed during times of distress due to its comforting disposition. Moreover,…

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coffee sees slowed growth as Bolivians limit consumption and switch to economy brands

Nestlé continues to lead instant coffee with well-loved brand Nescafé

Foodservice closures impact on-trade sales as consumption shifts to the home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cash-strapped consumers switch to multi-packs and larger packages which leads to strengthened volume growth

Slowed recovery for foodservice promotes demand for e-commerce as consumers recreate the coffee shop experience from home

Instant coffee format favoured by busy consumers returning to their pre pandemic routines

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased consumption opportunities and health-consciousness shields tea from the potential devastation of the pandemic

Hansa strengthens its value share with leading brand Windsor

Price-sensitive consumers switch to economy brands amidst the economic crisis

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The health and wellness trend continues to encourage growth in response to a greater demand for tea with added health benefits

Restaurants, cafés and tearooms see a slowed recovery due to ongoing COVID-19 anxieties

Changing consumer demands lead to slowed growth for largest product area black tea

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Niche products such as Yerba mate suffer due to importation issues as a result of border closures

..…continued.

