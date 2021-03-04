Global Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

In response to the pandemic in 2020, tea volume sales will be impacted slightly, with some product areas seeing a decline. The main reason for this has been due to the financial implications of the pandemic, with many consumers having their purchasing powers reduced. As a result, consumers have been limiting the amount they spend on products such as tea. Black tea especially will see declining volume sales as consumption has decreased in favour of yerba maté which is considerably lower priced th…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803984-tea-in-uruguay

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobility-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25-231752754

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-commerce-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bench-top-veterinary-chemistry-analyzer-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/atpase-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Tea in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced purchasing powers lead to a drop in demand for tea

Consumers favour products with added health benefits such as immunity boosting tea

José Aldao continues to lead tea despite ongoing threat from newcomers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery of tea influenced by health and wellness trend and price sensitivity over the forecast period

Affluent consumers grow tired of yerba maté and switch to tea instead

On-trade sales recover slowly as foodservice establishments face ongoing obstacles such as limited capacity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105