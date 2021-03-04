Hot Drinks in BelgiumBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The spread of COIVD-19 in 2020 has sent shockwaves throughout the foodservice industry, with horeca establishments forced to shut down during lockdown and facing severely limited trade for much of the year even as restrictions eased. The effect on hot drinks has been felt throughout all sales channels, with some products boosted through retail while others continued to fall. As coffee has seen an increase in at-home consumption of high-quality products due to the closure of horeca establishments…
Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 15 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail sales rise as foodservice suffers amid shutdowns and continued consumer caution
Douwe Egberts leads and premiumisation continues slowly
Sustainability trend impacts development in fresh ground coffee pods
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery will be slow in the on-trade, while fresh coffee beans will drive growth in the off-trade
The blow to horeca is severe and will worsen as Belgium enters second lockdown
Popularity of pods will weaken as fresh coffee beans rises during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 29 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 30 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 31 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail sales continue to fall as foodservice sales dive deeper in 2020
Unilever leads overall tea, while Biofresh storms ahead in terms of growth with its offer of organic fruit/herbal tea
Premiumisation likely to slow, and accelerated health and wellness trends drive sales of fruit/herbal tea
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Overall sales in both foodservice and retail set to suffer throughout forecast period
Tea specialists and e-commerce sellers likely to benefit from new purchasing habits and priorities
Sustainability and rising health concern will fuel development in tea
CATEGORY DATA
Table 39 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 40 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 41 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 42 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 45 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 46 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 48 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
..…continued.
