Global Other Hot Drinks in Sweden Market Research Report for 2020

Total volume sales of other hot drinks continued to drop in 2020. Foodservice volume sales are being impacted by consumers avoiding public venues and socialising, despite the government not closing foodservice outlets during the year. This avoidance is expected to lead to a double-digit decline in foodservice volume sales, whereas in 2019, other hot drinks recorded slight growth.

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Other Hot Drinks in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail value growth declines as private label players gain share

The health and wellness trend, boosted by COVID-19, dampens sales

Mondelez Sverige retains its lead as HealthyCo AB launches healthier options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The increasing health and wellness trend dampens foodservice and retail sales across the forecast period

The convenience trend is set to continue driving growth in e-commerce

Lack of innovation on the landscape results in continued low sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

