Hot Drinks in ArgentinaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

As a result of the impact of COVID-19, off-premise consumption of hot drinks in Argentina plummeted in 2020. Initially, in response to the outbreak, many consumers began stockpiling, thus boosting volume until mid-April. However, consumption later started to decrease as a result of the major economic lockdown, rampant unemployment and reduced purchasing power among middle-low income consumers. The foodservice channel was severely damaged by the pandemic and the general lockdown, which continued…

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown restrictions fuel at home consumption and retail sales

Demand for coffee limited by ongoing economic turbulence

Strong brand awareness and widespread distribution key to success

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail sales threatened by positive outlook for foodservice coffee

Positive outlook for coffee pods given innovation and price competition

Producers look to adapt to new consumer shopping behaviour

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown fuels demand for at home black tea consumption

Positive outlook due to rising health and wellbeing trends

Leading brand investing in extensive distribution and brand image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium fortified tea sales to support value growth

Growing demand for green and fruit/herbal tea due to healthy image

International players struggle to compete with cheaper domestic brands

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales boosted by initial stockpiling in response to COVID-19

Affordability and tradition support demand for yerba mate

Leading brands investing in innovation and brand awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions to limit recovery of foodservice sales

Consumers could shift away from yerba mate as economy recovers

Innovative marketing helps fuel interest in yerba mate

..…continued.

