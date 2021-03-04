Breakfast Cereals in UruguayBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Breakfast cereals is expected to benefit from COVID-19, with higher retail volume and current value growth than in 2019. Children’s breakfast cereals is expected to record the highest current value growth due to children spending longer eating breakfast at home, with schools closed for much of the first semester. This increased demand tapered off when schools reopened. Muesli and granola has registered high value growth over the review period and this value growth is also expected to be high in…

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals benefits from COVID-19, with people having more time to eat breakfast due to spending more time at home

Nestlé del Uruguay continues to lead breakfast cereals

Muesli and granola continues to emerge, supported by the health trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Once threat of COVID-19 subsides, current value growth will reduce

Supermarkets remains the most popular channel for breakfast cereals

Uruguayans increasingly skip breakfast, limiting growth of breakfast cereals

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

