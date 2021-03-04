Global Soup in Georgia Market Research Report 2020-2026

As a wholesome, convenient and relatively inexpensive meal option, soup is set to see growth in both current retail and volume terms in 2020, as local consumers whose budgets have been constrained during the COVID-19 pandemic seek good value for money. There is a strong trend towards convenience in Georgia, and many local consumers are too busy to make soup from scratch and are switching to shop-bought formats. Despite this, many Georgian households continue to prefer fresh, home-made soup, and…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors

influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Soup benefits from a wholesome and affordable image in economically constrained times

Foodservice volume plummets, but home consumption of soups rises during lockdown

Galina Blanca and Maggi benefit from strong penetration, consumer awareness and investment in promotion

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tradition of home preparation and low consumer awareness limit potential for packaged soup

Imported products to remain dominant as low prices stifle potential for local soup products

Expansion of modern grocery stores will benefit soup sales during the forecast period

