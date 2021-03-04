Global Edible Oils in Peru Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

During 2020, consumption of olive oil has increased as people spent more time at home as a result of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. This meant that more consumers were innovating in the kitchen, trying

out new recipes and searching to add an element of indulgence to traditional meals such as salads, pasta sauces or lentils. During the COVID-19 lockdown, medium-and-high-income households have been willing to spend more money on groceries in order to add some luxury to their lives despite restric…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown boosted demand for olive oil as more Peruvians innovated in the kitchen

Other edible oil continues to dominate due to its wide availability and low prices

Alicorp retains its lead in 2020 with strong portfolio of brands and new product developments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More manufacturers will begin to promote specific benefits of edible oil into the forecast period

Private label expected to gain ground into forecast period due to expansion of modern retailing

Health trend will support growth of healthier edible oils into forecast period, though higher costs may deter some consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

