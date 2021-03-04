Breakfast Cereals in BelarusBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In line with the health and wellness trend, increasing numbers of Belarusians are seeking out healthier breakfast cereal options in 2020. These consumers will pay strong attention to the ingredients of cereals and their additional health benefits. Health cautious Belarusians with mid to high income are likely to opt for muesli and granola in 2020, while lower income consumers will tend to opt for wholegrain and reduced sugar flakes.
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
