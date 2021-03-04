Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Denmark Market Research Report 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles was one of the most significantly impacted categories by COVID-19 in 2020. This is primarily due to many Danes rediscovering home cooking in the lockdown period, propelling a significant amount of consumption towards retail purchases, especially in rice and pasta. Sales of pasta in particular were driven by inverse drivers. On one hand, consumers wanting to recreate the restaurant experience at home were willing to purchase more premium ingredients, including pasta, to ma…

It identifies

the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Opposing responses to pandemic both drive sales of pasta

Budget-friendly, convenient instant noodles remain a favourite among younger consumers

The gluten-free trend affects both rice and pasta

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Average unit prices to drop as consumers continue to feel the effects of COVID-19

Convenience affects purchasing decisions, with pasta and noodles benefiting

Prices and improving reputation set to maintain private label dominance in rice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

