Global Carbonates Market Research Report 2026

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, carbonates is anticipated to perform badly in terms of volume, with most product areas seeing declining sales. The main factor contributing to this loss has been the financial repercussions of the pandemic, as unemployment rates surge and purchasing powers decrease. As a result of Uruguayans trying to save money, they have cut their consumption of unessential products such as carbonates. Likewise, consumers shifted their purchasing habits from the main pr…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Carbonates in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cash-strapped consumers favour value-priced brands as the economy worsens in response to the pandemic

Manufacturers focus on less sugar whilst maintaining original flavour and taste in order to avoid losing customers

Forced closure of foodservice establishments between March and May lead on-trade volumes sales to plunge

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer’s shopping behaviour continues to be altered as the consequences of the virus continue over the forecast period

New label system leads to greater focus on innovations that contain less sugar but with original taste

Increased interest in environmental sustainability leads to greater demand for eco-friendly packaging

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….continued

