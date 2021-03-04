Global Edible Oils in Morocco Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils remain very popular in Morocco, as they form part of the local cuisine and most people in the country cook their main dishes with oil. Moreover, edible oils are also used to prepare different types of salads and are amongst the main ingredients when making local

pastries and cakes, such as chebakia. Strong promotional activities and campaigns on local television channels have succeeded in increasing consumer awareness of edible oils; however, this product area is set to register only…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Edible oils remain popular in Morocco, but growth slows as raw materials become harder to come by

Olive oil sees the best performance in edible oils in 2020, hampering growth in other categories

Growing health and wellbeing trend and drives sales in healthy and organic edible oils

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Long-standing presence and good reputation will maintain Lesieur Cristal’s lead, but other players will gain share

Companies will compete in the health and wellness segment as Moroccans focus on good nutrition

Unpackaged olive oil will hamper growth of packaged varieties

CATEGORY DATA

