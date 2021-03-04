Baked Goods in BelarusBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Growing health awareness amongst local consumers in Belarus, and the consequent decline in the consumption of products with a high fat and sugar content, is affecting the consumption of baked goods in 2020. For example, within sweet baked goods consumers tend to prefer to purchase pastries than cakes, since they are smaller, are considered to be a healthier option, and offer a wide product variety. Volume sales of packaged cakes are expected to continue to stagnate, whilst there is expected to b…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947184-baked-goods-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-tailgate-market-size-study-by-tailgate-type-hydraulic-operated-power-operated-manual-by-material-plastic-metal-others-by-vehicle-type-passenger-vehicle-commercial-vehicle-by-sales-channel-oem-aftermarket-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-air-fresheners-market-research-report-to-2024-industry-size-growth-share-future-trends-price-top-key-players-review-business-opportunities-demand-and-global-analysis-by-forecast-2020-06-11

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sweetener-powder-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-processors-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The health trend will limit growth in baked goods in 2020

Convenience and novelty will boost sales of packaged flat bread in 2020

Local players will dominate in 2020 due to state support and their wide presence

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unpackaged baked goods see growth thanks to the rise of in-store bakeries

Growing popularity of international bakeries will boost sales of artisanal baked goods

Manufacturers will offer greater choice and health benefits within bread into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105