Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Lithuania Market Research Report 2020-2026

As a result of the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions implemented in Lithuania in March 2020, sales of rice, pasta, and noodles shot up as consumers stockpiled essentials. With fears over shortages of products and uncertainty as to the impact of the pandemic, consumers sought to ensure they were not left short of necessary food products, bulk buying the staples. This led to pasta sales increasing significantly across all the Baltic countries, and prices of rice and pasta spiking as a result of this…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 stockpiling causes spike in rice, pasta and noodle sales

Health and wellness trend grows in Lithuania in 2020, with healthy options at the forefront of launches by Amber Pasta

Rice from Vietnam pulled from the market, while proposal for earlier glyphosate ban rejected

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The rising popularity of Asian food will continue to boost sales of noodles in 2020

Most Popular Goods awards will continue to generate interest into the forecast period

Premiumisation trend will continue into the forecast period as consumers seek more interesting products

