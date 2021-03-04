Global Edible Oils in Kazakhstan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 is expected to benefits edible oils with retail volume growth recovering after several years of decline. One factor that drove volume growth was dubious claims that consuming fat is good for the immune system. Increased cooking at home during lockdown also

contributed to volume growth. There is also expected to be an upsurge in e-commerce purchases of edible oils in 2020, as consumers have grown to appreciate the convenience of it at a time when movement has been restricted.

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers cook more during lockdown, benefiting sales

Local players looking to gain value share

Sunflower oil benefits from being a traditional favourite in Kazakhstan

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price affordability key factor over forecast period

The health and wellness trend sees edible oils focusing on health benefits

Opportunity for private label to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

