Global Credit Cards Market Research Report 2026

The number of credit cards and circulation increased substantially during 2020 as the category became increasingly attractive to significant numbers of Ukrainian consumers. The main reason for the strong growth in interest in credit cards was the adverse economic situation that emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. With many households experiencing pressure on their incomes at the peak of the COVID-19 situation, consumers turned to credit cards as a convenient and easy source of temporary…
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Ukraine report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Credit Cards in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Interest rate reductions boost consumer interest in credit cards
Promotional offers make credit cards a more appealing option
Mobile-only player monobank gains ground in credit cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic recovery expected to support strong performance in credit cards
The digitalisation of Ukraine’s consumer finance market set to benefit credit cards
MasterCard and Visa set to remain the only operators of credit cards in Ukraine
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
