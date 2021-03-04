Rice, Pasta and Noodles in UruguayBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Rice, pasta and noodles is expected to register a boost from COVID-19, with healthy retail volume growth as people cook at home more due to restrictions on movement. Part of the volume growth is also attributed to stockpiling at the beginning of the year, as rice and pasta (sales of noodles are negligible) have a long shelf and are also inexpensive. Conversely, chilled pasta, which had been performing strongly over the review period, is expected to register a volume decline in 2020, as consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Staple pasta and rice benefit from stockpiling and home cooking trends

Domestic companies lead

Wide variety of small pasta producers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stockpiling in 2020 will dampen retail volume growth in 2021

Manufacturers to launch healthier versions

Private label gains value share over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

