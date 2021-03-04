Global Soup Market Research Report 2026

Westernisation of tastes and changing consumption patterns resulted in the growth of soup in Nigeria over the review period. More consumers are working outside the home environment and are demanding more convenient food, such as soup. Increased visibility in fast growing modern grocery retail outlets such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, which stock more western products than other outlets, also contributed to the growth. The main consumer demographic for soup is the growing expatriate communit…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/800935-soup-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motion-control-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerographenegraphene-aerogel-market-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-syringe-infusion-pumps-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/h-2-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Soup in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Niche interest in westernised tastes keeps soup afloat

Instant soup performs best due to convenience

Unilever’s Knorr brand continues to keep the company in top place

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenient soup expected to drive growth as economy recovers and travel restrictions ease

Domestic players likely to enter soup with traditional flavours; potential for private label to grow from a small base

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105