Rice, Pasta and Noodles in BelarusBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Within pasta, the share of smaller players which offer premium pasta of various kinds will visibly grow in 2020, with the share of “others” increasing. Many such brands are imported by retailers themselves. The limited number of competitors in noodles allowed the leading player, Rollton TD, to maintain its dominant value share in 2020, due to the popularity of the company’s Rollton and Big Bon brands and the strong advertising campaigns. Pasta will continue to be strongly led by local player Bor…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

