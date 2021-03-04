Global Ready Meals in Georgia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Shelf-stable and chilled ready meals are expected to benefit from an increasing number of modern grocery retailers introducing a wider assortment of products in 2020. The changing retail landscape is bringing more modern grocery retailers not only into proximity with residential complexes and apartment blocks, but also into city centres, where most offices and business centres are located. As a result, chilled ready meals are set to be increasingly positioned as viable alternatives to on-trade o…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chilled ready meals benefit from convenience and perception as healthier alternatives in 2020

Demand rises as lifestyles accelerate, particularly among younger consumers

Grocery retailers contribute to increased popularity with wide presence and competitive prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Frozen pizza and chilled lunch kits set to see developments as they strive to compete against takeaway and food delivery services

Domestic players will go head to head with imported brands and seek to offer value for money

Fragmentation in ready meals is set to continue across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

