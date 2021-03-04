Global Baked Goods in Lithuania Market Research Report 2020-2026

A rising number of consumers in Lithuania are becoming aware of health and wellness in 2020, and are expected to increasingly choose their bread in line with these trends. As people pay more attention to a healthier diet, rye bread consumption is expected to continue rising sharply in 2020. Equally, when buying wheat bread, Lithuanians are increasingly choosing sandwich bread for toast and only rarely pick long loaf (batono) bread. The popularity of the loaf (batono) has been steadily declining,…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health and wellness trend impacts sales of bread products in Lithuania in 2020

Snack culture leads to smaller portion sizes, while gluten-free segment continues to expand

Vegetable bread becomes a particularly promising product in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend expected to continue to influence baked goods into the forecast period, as consumers seek out healthier alternatives

Traditional manufacturers will struggle to keep pace with changing consumer tastes in coming years

Packaged cakes will remain largely bound by tradition

CATEGORY DATA

