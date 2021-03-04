Global Edible Oils in Finland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In the spring, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic increased home baking and cooking in Finland, while foodservice sales plummeted as hotels, restaurants and bars closed. Retail outlets ran out of stocks of

both fresh and dry yeast as consumers stockpiled in order to bake bread, and sales of edible oils increased for the same reason during this time. According to Bunge Finland, the sales of domestic Keiju rapeseed oil doubled in March when compared with the previous year. Rapeseed oil has a stro…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Finland

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Manufacturers offer diverse edible oil flavours as home cooking gathers pace, while rapeseed oil sees its popularity soar

Despite economic downturn, Finns value high quality edible oils with authenticity and known provenance

Private label see only marginal share increase in 2020 as Finns remain loyal to brands they trust

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

In a mature category, players will focus on quality and ecological issues to capture consumer interest in the future

Domestic players will use local heritage claims to their advantage, as Finns seek to support the local economy

Domestic rapeseed oil will vie with olive oil for the limelight

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

