Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Lithuania Market Research Report 2020-2026

Stricter controls on poultry products have been seen in 2020 in Lithuania as a result of the increase in avian influenza cases in Poland and the impact of COVID-19. Lithuanian poultry meat has a strong reputation for its safety and quality. Most Lithuanian farmers have implemented advanced welfare methods in their farms that meet welfare standards, use feed without GMOs and do not use antibiotics in the poultry farming cycle. Lithuanian poultry and eggs are also often fresher than exported compe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859099-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-lithuania

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-infant-formula-milk-powder-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-camera-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2024-2021-02-25

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stevia-rebaudiana-oil-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-precipitated-silicas-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-02-26

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and avian influenza cause controls on Lithuanian poultry to be tightened

The trend towards more natural food spells trouble for processed meat and seafood

Vici scoops the Seafood Expo Global award, boosting its reputation for innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Maxima will seek to expand its farmers’ shops into the forecast period, while Rivona will invest in automation

Shelf stable poultry will see rising demand in coming years due to its healthier image

Cross-border shopping in Poland will continue to suppress growth potential into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105