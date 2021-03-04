Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Denmark Market Research Report 2020-2026

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on processed meat in 2020, reversing several key trends. Over the review period, volume and current value sales of red meat had been decreasing annually, whilst sales of poultry had largely been increasing, showing the transition towards a healthier diet. Meat-eating Danes typically consume almost double the amount of red meat officially recommended by the Danish health authorities and have been slow to decrease their consumption of processed meat, especiall…

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

