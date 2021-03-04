Global Restless Leg Syndrome Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2026

Global restless leg syndrome market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global restless leg syndrome market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Serina Therapeutics, Apotex Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Heritage , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Unichem Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others.
Market Drivers
Increase in prevalence of restless legs syndrome is propelling the growth of this market
Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
Market Restraints
Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic drugs can expect to shortfall for growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 2019, Serina Therapeutics is developing rotigotine formally known as SER-214, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients as well as physician throughout the world.
Segmentation: Global Restless Leg Syndrome Market
Restless Leg Syndrome Market By Type
- Primary Restless Legs Syndrome
- Secondary Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome Market By Therapy
- Pharmacological Therapies
- Non-pharmacological Therapies
Restless Leg Syndrome Market By Drugs
- Dopaminergic Agents
- Pramipexole
- Ropinirole
- Rotigotine
- Antiseizure Agent
- Gabapentin
- Benzodiazepines
- Clonazepam
- Opioids
- Codeine
- Propoxyphene
- Others
Restless Leg Syndrome Market By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
Restless Leg Syndrome Market By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Restless Leg Syndrome Market By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
